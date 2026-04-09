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Royals unveil 2026 City Connect uniform, ‘Forever Fountains’

2026 City Connect Launch Shoot February 17 2026
Jason Hanna/Jason Hanna / Kansas City Royals
SURPRISE, AZ- Feb 17: Photo from a Kansas City Royals City Connect Uniform set launch shoot at the team’s Surprise Stadium Complex on Tuesday February 17, 2026, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)
2026 City Connect Launch Shoot February 17 2026
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals unveiled their 2026 City Connect alternate uniforms on Thursday under the design “Forever Fountains.”

The club will wear the uniforms starting Friday night when the team hosts the Chicago White Sox as part of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The club will wear the new uniforms for the entire series and then during every Friday home game.

2026 City Connect Launch Shoot February 17 2026
SURPRISE, AZ- Feb 17: Photo from a Kansas City Royals City Connect Uniform set launch shoot at the team’s Surprise Stadium Complex on Tuesday February 17, 2026, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)

The club says the uniforms draw inspiration from Kansas City’s fountains and the city’s nickname, “City of Fountains.” A stylized “R” harkens back to the Royals' original mark from 1969.

More information about the uniforms is available on the team’s website.

Here are some more looks at the new uniforms:

2026 City Connect Launch Shoot February 17 2026
SURPRISE, AZ- Feb 17: Photo from a Kansas City Royals City Connect Uniform set launch shoot at the team’s Surprise Stadium Complex on Tuesday February 17, 2026, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)
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2026 City Connect Launch Shoot February 17 2026
SURPRISE, AZ- Feb 17: Photo from a Kansas City Royals City Connect Uniform set launch shoot at the team’s Surprise Stadium Complex on Tuesday February 17, 2026, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)
2026 City Connect Launch Shoot February 17 2026
SURPRISE, AZ- Feb 17: Photo from a Kansas City Royals City Connect Uniform set launch shoot at the team’s Surprise Stadium Complex on Tuesday February 17, 2026, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)
2026 City Connect Launch Shoot February 17 2026
SURPRISE, AZ- Feb 17: Photo from a Kansas City Royals City Connect Uniform set launch shoot at the team’s Surprise Stadium Complex on Tuesday February 17, 2026, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)
2026 City Connect Launch Shoot February 17 2026
SURPRISE, AZ- Feb 17: Photo from a Kansas City Royals City Connect Uniform set launch shoot at the team’s Surprise Stadium Complex on Tuesday February 17, 2026, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)
2026 City Connect Launch Shoot February 17 2026
SURPRISE, AZ- Feb 17: Photo from a Kansas City Royals City Connect Uniform set launch shoot at the team’s Surprise Stadium Complex on Tuesday February 17, 2026, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)

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