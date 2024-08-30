Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino has broken right thumb, could be out for up to 8 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Royals continue their playoff push, they will be without first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for six to eight weeks due to a broken right thumb.

The team announced Pasquantino's injury and timeline for recovery at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Vinnie Pasquantino has a broken right thumb, and further tests are scheduled today. He could return in six to eight weeks. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 30, 2024

Pasquantino injured that hand when a throw by pitcher Lucas Erceg to first base took his arm into the runner's lane during the eighth inning of Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Erceg also injured his right hand while fielding that throw.

The current timetable means that the earliest Pasquantino could return is during the American League Division Series.

The 26-year-old has been a major part of the Royals' resurgence this year from bottom feeder to playoff contender.

He's hitting .262/.315/.446 with 30 doubles, 16 home runs, and 97 RBI. Those 97 RBI not only lead the team but are also the fourth most in all of MLB.

