Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino has broken right thumb, could be out for up to 8 weeks

Vinnie Pasquantino
Kevin M. Cox/AP
Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino reacts after injuring his right hand on a play during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Vinnie Pasquantino
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Royals continue their playoff push, they will be without first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for six to eight weeks due to a broken right thumb.

The team announced Pasquantino's injury and timeline for recovery at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Pasquantino injured that hand when a throw by pitcher Lucas Erceg to first base took his arm into the runner's lane during the eighth inning of Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Erceg also injured his right hand while fielding that throw.

The current timetable means that the earliest Pasquantino could return is during the American League Division Series.

The 26-year-old has been a major part of the Royals' resurgence this year from bottom feeder to playoff contender.

He's hitting .262/.315/.446 with 30 doubles, 16 home runs, and 97 RBI. Those 97 RBI not only lead the team but are also the fourth most in all of MLB.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone