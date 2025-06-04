Watch Now
Royals vs Cardinals postponed due to 'inclement weather' in St. Louis area

Teams to play doubleheader Thursday
Scott Kane/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, is congratulated by teammate Jonathan India after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second game of a three-game series between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals will be postponed to Thursday due to "inclement weather" in the St. Louis area.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Thursday.

The first game will start at 12:45 p.m., and the second game will begin at 6:45 p.m., as originally scheduled.

Tickets from Wednesday's postponed game will be valid for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

The Royals' 2024 first-round draft pick Jac Caglianone, who made his major league debut Tuesday, was set to play in the outfield for the first time in his career Wednesday.

