Royals walk-off Giants on sac bunt in wild ninth inning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Loftin's squeeze bunt with one out in the ninth inning scored Josh Rojas to give the Kansas City Royals a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Rojas hit a single to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Tolbert and then went to third on Carter Jensen's lineout. Loftin then bunted toward first base and Rojas scored easily when Bryce Eldridge didn't field the ball cleanly.

Loftin, who entered after starting shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. left the game in the fifth inning with lower back tightness, singled in the seventh in addition to the game-winning bunt.

Willy Adames hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth before Kansas City recovered for its third win in four games since the All-Star break.

The Royals were up 3-1 entering the ninth after Salvador Perez's two-run homer and Isaac Collins' RBI single in the fourth inning.

Heliot Ramos hit a solo shot in fourth for the Giants, before Adames tied it with his line drive to right-center with two outs.

Royals starter Michael Wacha gave up three hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two. Alex Lange (1-5) pitched the ninth, striking out two batters before giving up the game-tying homer.

Caleb Kilian (2-6) got just one out and allowed two hits in the ninth. Starting pitcher Trevor McDonald left the game with the trainer in the fifth inning. He finished with three strikeouts and two walks and gave up four hits.

Up next

RHP Tyler Mahle (2-8, 5.31 ERA) will start on the mound for the Giants on Tuesday. RHP Luinder Avila (4-3, 5.08) will start for the Royals.

