Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Royals-White Sox game rained out. Straight doubleheader set for Tuesday

Royals Baseball Bobby Witt
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. throws during an intrasquad baseball game at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Royals Baseball Bobby Witt
Posted at 5:43 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 18:43:01-04

CHICAGO — Monday night's game between the Kansas City Royals and White Sox in Chicago was postponed due to rain. The teams will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m. CT.

Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34) will start against Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease (6-,7, 4.98) in the opener. Royals righty Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.24) will oppose White Sox righty Touki Toussaint (3-6, 4.70) in the nightcap.

The Royals entered Monday with the worst record in the majors at 44-100. The White Sox, at 55-88, have the fourth-worst record in MLB.

Both AL Central rivals have been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone