Royals will be without 10 players in Toronto

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer delivers to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 13, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of their players on the 25-man roster when they head to Toronto for a four game series starting on Thursday.

Second baseman Whit Merrifield, outfielder Andrew Benintendi, third baseman Hunter Dozier, catcher MJ Melendez, catcher Cam Gallagher, outfielder Michael A Taylor, outfielder Kyle Isbel, pitcher Dylan Coleman, pitcher Brady Singer and pitcher Brad Keller were all placed on the restricted list due to their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Melendez, Benintendi, Dozier and Isbel were in the starting line up for the Royals 5-2 victory over Detroit earlier on Wednesday.

The players who will be called up for the four game series will be announced tomorrow according to Royals manager Mike Matheny in his post game press conference.

