Royals win streak hits five on Cinco de Mayo after 5-3 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Massey hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Isaac Collins also went deep and the Kansas City Royals pushed their winning streak to five with a 5-3 victory over the AL Central-rival Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Stephen Kolek allowed a three-run shot by Rhys Hoskins but little else over six innings in his season debut. The right-hander strained his oblique in his first start of spring training, but Kolek had pitched well in four rehab starts at Triple-A Omaha before the Royals had him make a spot start for Noah Cameron, who's dealing with some lower back tightness.

Nick Mears and Daniel Lynch IV handled a scoreless inning apiece in relief for Kansas City, and Lucas Erceg worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to earn his third save in four games and 10th of the season.

The Guardians' Gavin Williams (5-2) allowed five runs and eight hits with two walks while losing for the first time since March 27, when the Mariners beat him in the second game of the season. Williams had since won five decisions covering six starts.

The Royals jumped to a 2-0 lead on Salvador Perez's single in the first, but the Guardians pulled ahead in the fourth. With two runners aboard, Hoskins sent a 2-1 pitch from Kolek clanking off the left-field foul pole just above the outfield padding for a 3-2 lead.

Massey answered with his two-run homer in the bottom half, though. The 392-foot drive off Williams' 2-2 pitch came moments after Guardians catcher Bo Naylor had challenged a called ball, which would have produced a strikeout had he been successful.

Collins added his homer in the sixth inning, giving him a 3-for-3 night but leaving him a triple short of the cycle.

Up next

LHP Joey Cantillo (1-1, 3.67 ERA) starts for Cleveland on Wednesday night. LHP Cole Ragans (1-4, 5.29) starts for Kansas City.

