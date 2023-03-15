Safety Juan Thornhill will reportedly sign with Cleveland after 4 seasons in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Safety Juan Thornhill has agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a three-year, $21 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes $14 million fully guaranteed over the first two years.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Juan Thornhill agreed to terms with the #Browns on a three-year, $21 million contract with $14 million fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years, per sources.



Thornhill started 52 games for the #Chiefs. A big addition for Cleveland. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Minutes before the news of his new contract broke, Thornhill posted an orange circle and the looking eyes emoji.

After his new contract was revealed, Thornhill shouted out the fan base of his new team in clear delight.

After playing all four years at the University of Virginia, Thornhill was drafted 63rd overall in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He started all 16 games of his rookie season, but a torn ACL suffered during the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Charges forced him to miss the rest of that game and the entire postseason.

Thornhill managed not to miss any games the next season as the team reached Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He grabbed eight interceptions for 79 yards and one touchdown and recorded 234 tackles in 65 regular-season games.

Thornhill's departure opens the door for fellow safety Bryan Cook to play a larger role for the team. Cook, who was drafted 62nd overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, only started one game during his rookie year.

—