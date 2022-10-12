Safety Justin Reid recollects Chiefs' stunner over Bills in last season's AFC Divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season has arrived and with it a matchup football fans certainly circled on their calendars: The Buffalo Bills travel to Kansas City to battle the Chiefs on Sunday in an AFC Divisional rematch at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City extinguished Buffalo's Super Bowl hopes last season in the infamous "13-Second Game."

The Chiefs and Bills combined for 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation, including Buffalo's go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds left and a miracle drive for a game-tying field goal as time expired.

Kansas City won the coin toss in overtime and Patrick Mahomes ' 8-yard touchdown to Travis Kelce eight plays delivered a wild 42-36 overtime victory .

Chiefs' safety Justin Reid, who spent last season with Houston, recalled watching that game Wednesday during a news conference at the team's training facility.

"Yeah, everyone watched that game," Reid said. "That's the famous '13-Second Game.'"

One thing Reid has learned since joining the Chiefs is you can never count them out.

"If there's time on the clock and there's an opportunity, a chance to still come back and win, the Chiefs are never out of a game — you know what I mean," Reid said. "As long as we keep pushing that forward and have that belief, keep playing hard, good things usually happen."

Reid said games like this Sunday's Chiefs-Bills showdown are a big reason he's excited to be in Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Bills, who are both 4-1 this season, kick off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.