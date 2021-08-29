Watch
Salvador Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2

Perez's four-game home run streak is tied for the longest of his career
Jason Redmond/AP
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates with teammate Salvador Perez after Merrifield's solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Posted at 10:35 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 23:35:55-04

SEATTLE — Salvador Perez homered for the fourth straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Seattle Mariners 4-2.

Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle to damage the Mariners’ postseason aspirations.

Merrifield hit the 11th leadoff home run of his career on the second pitch of the game from starter Tyler Anderson.

Perez, who hit grand slams in each of the first two games of the series, homered with two outs in the fifth, a drive that barely eluded the leap of Dylan Moore at the wall in left field.

