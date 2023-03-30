Salvador Perez named 4th team captain in Royals history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the Kansas City Royals began Opening Day in 2023, the team made a huge announcement naming Salvador Perez the fourth team captain in club history.

“Salvy is a Royals icon, a Kansas City icon, and a baseball icon,” said Royals Executive Vice President and General Manager, J.J. Picollo. “This honor reflects not just his place in Royals history, but just as importantly the work he puts in and the leadership he provides our organization.”

Perez became the Royals first team captain in 16 years. Former Royals star Mike Sweeney was the last player to be named captain, from 2003 to 2007.

Over the Royals franchise history, only two others players in the franchise history were named captain alongside Perez and Sweeney: franchise legend George Brett who was named captain from 1989 to his final season in 1993 and Frank White, who was co-captain alongside Brett in 1989 and 1990.

During his career with the Royals, Perez has amassed 1,274 hits and 223 home runs while catching 9,325.1 innings so far before his soon-to-be 12th season on the field for the Royals.

Perez joins New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge as the only two players to be named captain for their respective squads in 2023.

