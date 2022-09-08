Watch Now
Salvador Perez walks off the Guardians; Royals win, 2-1

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez runs to first after hitting an RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez's sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced.

MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying run and Perez drove in Drew Waters with the game-winner.

Scott Barlow (6-4) earned the win. Clase (2-4) took the loss.

Zack Greinke allowed one run on six hits in six innings.

He walked one and struck out two. He returned to the rotation after being on the Injured List since Aug. 24 with right forearm tightness.

