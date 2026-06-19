Salvy breaks Kauffman home run record on banner night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. hit the first of Kansas City's three home runs before leaving with a sore right knee, and the Royals smacked a club-record five doubles in a six-run second inning Thursday night on the way to a 14-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jac Caglianone and Salvador Perez also went deep for the Royals, who set season highs for runs and hits (17). Each of the first eight batters in the starting lineup had at least one RBI.

Witt homered in the first inning and delivered an RBI single in the second. But he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fourth after making a sliding stop at shortstop in the top of the inning. The two-time All-Star was shaken up on the play and got checked out on the field by an athletic trainer.

Kansas City took a 7-2 lead in the second on the strength of five doubles — a team record for one inning. Carter Jensen, Isaac Collins, Lane Thomas and Starling Marte each had an RBI double. Perez led off with a two-bagger.

Caglianone hit a two-run shot to left-center in the fourth for his ninth homer this season. Nick Loftin doubled in two more runs.

Perez added his 10th home run in the sixth. It was his 137th at Kauffman Stadium, most in the ballpark's history.

Royals starter Noah Cameron (4-4) threw 108 pitches in five innings. He gave up four runs, three earned, and eight hits.

Matthew Liberatore (3-4) was charged with seven runs — five earned — and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Up next

RHP Seth Lugo (2-4, 3.86 ERA) returns to the Royals' rotation Friday after spending the required seven days on the concussion injured list. He was hit in the head by a line drive last week. RHP Michael McGreevy (3-5, 2.99) pitches for the Cardinals in the second game of the series.