Salvy stays hot, Keller rebounds, Royals win series

Orlin Wagner/AP
Kansas City Royals Carlos Santana (41) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Salvador Perez (13) during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Carlos Santana, Salvador Perez
Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 14, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals over the Los Angeles Angels 6-1.

A day after picking off David Fletcher at third base to end a 3-2 win, Perez drove in two runs. The All-Star catcher went 8 for 12 with four RBIs this week against Los Angeles.

Carlos Santana also homered as the Royals took two of three from the Angels. It was the Royals' second series win of the year -- it took them 14 tries to do that during the pandemic-shortened season.

