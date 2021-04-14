Salvy stays hot, Keller rebounds, Royals win series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals over the Los Angeles Angels 6-1.

A day after picking off David Fletcher at third base to end a 3-2 win, Perez drove in two runs. The All-Star catcher went 8 for 12 with four RBIs this week against Los Angeles.

Carlos Santana also homered as the Royals took two of three from the Angels. It was the Royals' second series win of the year -- it took them 14 tries to do that during the pandemic-shortened season.