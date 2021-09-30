Watch
Salvy ties the home run record, Royals win another

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Perez's homer tied Jorge Soler for the Royals' most home runs in a season at 48. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:57 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 23:57:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Kansas City went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5.

Perez leads the majors in home runs and RBIs with 121. He homered on the first pitch he saw from Zach Plesac and struck out in the second inning before being replaced in the third by Cam Gallagher.

Perez has 200 career homers and matched Jorge Soler's 2019 total for the Royals.

Hunter Dozier hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the seventh and scored on a wild pitch by Nick Wittgren to make it 8-5.

