Salvy's two home runs power Royals past Twins, 6-5

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates his second home run of the night, during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 11:10 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 00:10:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez became only the fourth Kansas City player with consecutive multi-homer games and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when centerfielder Gilberto Celestino made a pair of errors on a simple fly ball, helping the Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5.

Perez hit a 456-foot solo homer in the first and another solo and drive that just cleared the wall in the fifth off JA Happ.

With the score 5-5 in the seventh, Jarrod Dyson scored from first when Celestino dropped the ball and followed with an errant throw.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

