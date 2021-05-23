Watch
Santana's 2-run homer in 9th lifts Royals over Tigers 3-2

Kansas City takes series win against Detroit
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Carlos Santana
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 18:31:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carlos Santana belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Kansas City was held to three hits until the ninth, when Whit Merrifield led off with an infield single before Santana connected against Michael Fulmer.

Kyle Zimmer struck out three in two hitless innings for the win.

Royals manager Mike Matheny was ejected for the second time this season for arguing in the sixth.

Detroit scored twice in the first against Kris Bubic, sparked by Robbie Grossman’s leadoff double. Jeimer Candelario and Ethan Haase each hit an RBI single.

