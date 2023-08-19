Save the Date | Kansas City Chiefs Germany game to be broadcast on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to hop across the pond this fall to take on the Miami Dolphins from Frankfurt, Germany.
Chiefs Kingdom will want to set their alarm clocks early on Sunday, Nov. 5 for the game, which kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and can be seen in Kansas City on KSHB 41.
Look for pregame coverage before kickoff, also on KSHB 41.
The game features the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs against the Dolphins, who went 9-8 last season, good enough for a wild card spot.
Chiefs regular season broadcast schedule (all times central):
- 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7 vs Detroit: KSHB 41
- Noon, Sunday, Sept. 17 at Jacksonville: CBS
- 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24 vs Chicago: FOX
- 7:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1 at New York Jets: KSHB 41
- 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8 at Minnesota: CBS
- 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12 vs Denver: KSHB 41
- 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22 vs Los Angeles Chargers: CBS
- 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 at Denver: CBS
- 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5 vs Miami: KSHB 41
- BYE
- 7:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20 vs Philadelphia: ESPN
- 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26 at Las Vegas: CBS
- 7:20 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3 at Green Bay: KSHB 41
- 3;25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10 vs Buffalo: CBS
- 7:15 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18 at New England: ESPN
- Noon, Monday, Dec. 25 vs Las Vegas: CBS
- 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 vs Cincinnati: CBS
- Time TBA, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Los Angeles Chargers: TV TBA
—