Save the Date | Kansas City Chiefs Germany game to be broadcast on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to hop across the pond this fall to take on the Miami Dolphins from Frankfurt, Germany.

Chiefs Kingdom will want to set their alarm clocks early on Sunday, Nov. 5 for the game, which kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and can be seen in Kansas City on KSHB 41.

LINK | Complete Chiefs coverage from KSHB 41

Look for pregame coverage before kickoff, also on KSHB 41.

The game features the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs against the Dolphins, who went 9-8 last season, good enough for a wild card spot.

Chiefs regular season broadcast schedule (all times central):



7:20 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7 vs Detroit: KSHB 41

Noon, Sunday, Sept. 17 at Jacksonville: CBS

3:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24 vs Chicago: FOX

7:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1 at New York Jets: KSHB 41

3:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8 at Minnesota: CBS

7:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12 vs Denver: KSHB 41

3:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22 vs Los Angeles Chargers: CBS

3:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 at Denver: CBS

8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5 vs Miami: KSHB 41

BYE

7:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20 vs Philadelphia: ESPN

3:25 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26 at Las Vegas: CBS

7:20 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3 at Green Bay: KSHB 41

3;25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10 vs Buffalo: CBS

7:15 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18 at New England: ESPN

Noon, Monday, Dec. 25 vs Las Vegas: CBS

3:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 vs Cincinnati: CBS

Time TBA, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Los Angeles Chargers: TV TBA

—