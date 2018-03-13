Selection Sunday gives way to bracket predictions

41 Action News Staff
11:49 AM, Mar 12, 2018
11:16 AM, Mar 13, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's still time to fill out NCAA Tournament brackets ahead of Thursday's slate of games.

Need a bracket? Fill out the KSHB Tournament Bracket. 

Several area local teams made it to the Big Dance with eyes on reaching the Final Four.

The Midwest region No. 1-ranked University of Kansas is the first local team to hit the hardwood when they play at 1 p.m. on Thursday against No. 16 Penn in Wichita. The game will air on TBA.

The three other local teams play on Friday, with East region No. 4 seed Wichita State tipping off at 12:30 p.m. against No. 13 Marshall on TNT.

In the South region, No. 9 seed Kansas State University will square off against No. 8 seed Creighton at 5:50 p.m., also on TNT.

University of Missouri fans get the nightcap on Friday, when the West region No. 8-seeded Tigers take on the No. 9 seed Florida State around 8:50 p.m. That game will be broadcast on TBS.
 

