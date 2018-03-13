Selection Sunday gives way to bracket predictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's still time to fill out NCAA Tournament brackets ahead of Thursday's slate of games.

Several area local teams made it to the Big Dance with eyes on reaching the Final Four.

The Midwest region No. 1-ranked University of Kansas is the first local team to hit the hardwood when they play at 1 p.m. on Thursday against No. 16 Penn in Wichita. The game will air on TBA.

The three other local teams play on Friday, with East region No. 4 seed Wichita State tipping off at 12:30 p.m. against No. 13 Marshall on TNT.

In the South region, No. 9 seed Kansas State University will square off against No. 8 seed Creighton at 5:50 p.m., also on TNT.

University of Missouri fans get the nightcap on Friday, when the West region No. 8-seeded Tigers take on the No. 9 seed Florida State around 8:50 p.m. That game will be broadcast on TBS.

