Watch
Sports

Actions

Several Chiefs players on the COVID list expected to return to practice

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Miller
<p>CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets tackled by Derrick Kindred #26 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)</p>
4th and 1 Podcast: Chiefs grab win in Cleveland
Posted at 12:16 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 13:16:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City Chiefs players that were on the reserve/COVID List are expected to be back with the team for Wednesday’s practice, according to reports from Chiefs writer Nate Taylor.

Tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Lucas Niang did not play in the Chiefs’ 36-10 Sunday afternoon victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over the past two weeks, the Chiefs had a total of 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs play the Bengals on the road in a noon game on Jan. 2.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7