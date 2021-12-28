Several Chiefs players on the COVID list expected to return to practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City Chiefs players that were on the reserve/COVID List are expected to be back with the team for Wednesday’s practice, according to reports from Chiefs writer Nate Taylor.

Travis Kelce, Lucas Niang & Nick Bolton are expected to return to the Chiefs’ active roster before tomorrow’s practice, per a source. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 28, 2021

Tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Lucas Niang did not play in the Chiefs’ 36-10 Sunday afternoon victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over the past two weeks, the Chiefs had a total of 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs play the Bengals on the road in a noon game on Jan. 2.

