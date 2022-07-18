Watch Now
Shawnee Mission East alum Robert Moore selected by Milwaukee Brewers

John Peterson/AP
Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore fields the ball against Mississippi in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Posted at 2:29 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 03:29:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 
Former Shawnee Mission East alum Robert Moore was selected 72nd overall by the Milwaukee Brewers. Moore was selected in the competitive balance round B portion of the draft.

Moore was the first player at Arkansas to win a Rawlings Gold Glove. He committed only two errors in 163 outs. He had a fielding percentage of .992 and 46 double plays turned at the time of the award selection. Moore was also named to the SEC All-Defensive team earlier this season.

The 5-foot-9, 170 pound switch-hitter had a .232 batting average, 8 home runs and 44 RBI this year.

Moore was the third Arkansas Razorback to be selected in the first day of the MLB draft. He was selected after teammate, third baseman Cayden Wallace was taken 49th overall by the Kansas City Royals. Pitcher Peyton Pallette was selected 62nd overall by the Chicago White Sox.

Robert Moore is the son of Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore.

