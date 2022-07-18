Shawnee Mission East alum Robert Moore selected by Milwaukee Brewers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

Former Shawnee Mission East alum Robert Moore was selected 72nd overall by the Milwaukee Brewers. Moore was selected in the competitive balance round B portion of the draft.

With the 72nd selection of the 2022 #MLBDraft, the Brewers select Robert Moore from Arkansas.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/gb4MbzCSBB — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 18, 2022

Moore was the first player at Arkansas to win a Rawlings Gold Glove. He committed only two errors in 163 outs. He had a fielding percentage of .992 and 46 double plays turned at the time of the award selection. Moore was also named to the SEC All-Defensive team earlier this season.

The 5-foot-9, 170 pound switch-hitter had a .232 batting average, 8 home runs and 44 RBI this year.

Bob the Brewer!

Can he mash it?

Bob the Brewer!

Yes, he can! pic.twitter.com/SMZmVoQbqc — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) July 18, 2022

Moore was the third Arkansas Razorback to be selected in the first day of the MLB draft. He was selected after teammate, third baseman Cayden Wallace was taken 49th overall by the Kansas City Royals. Pitcher Peyton Pallette was selected 62nd overall by the Chicago White Sox.

Robert Moore is the son of Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore.

