Shawnee Mission Northwest grad Keaton Wagler becomes No. 5 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Keaton Wagler, a standout at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School and later for the University of Illinois, will now get to live out his NBA dreams.

Wagler was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Wagler put together stellar numbers during his freshman season at Illinois, starting all 37 games and leading the team in points (17.9) and assists (4.2) per game. He also recorded 5.1 rebounds per game, which ranked third on the team.

Wagler's averages had a positive impact on the Fighting Illini, as they won 28 games and reached the Final Four for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Wagler earned a slew of awards during his only season at Illinois, including consensus second-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

In high school, he was one of the winners of the 2025 DiRenna Awards and was showcased as the Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week by KSHB 41 Sports the year prior.

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