SKC dominates Colorado in 3-1 win at Children's Mercy Park

Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City players celebrate a goal by forward Daniel Salloi, center, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Austin FC Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:58 PM, Jun 23, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Daniel Salloi scored twice, Felipe Hernandez added a goal and Sporting Kansas City never trailed in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Salloi converted on a center from Johnny Russell at 14 minutes to open the scoring. In the 34th, he took a pass from Hernandez and rifled in a short blast.

The homegrown Hernandez took a give-and-go from Salloi to make it 3-0 at the 64th.

Sporting K.C. improved to 6-3-2.

Keegan Rosenberry scored for the Rapids (5-3-1) in 84th minute, marking Colorado's eighth straight game with a goal.

