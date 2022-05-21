Smeltzer backed by Garlick, Miranda as Twins beat Royals 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each drove in two runs, leading Devin Smeltzer and the Minnesota Twins past the Kansas City Royals 6-4.

Garlick put Minnesota on the scoreboard with an RBI single in a three-run first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the second.

Miranda had two hits, including a two-run double with two outs in the eighth that made it 6-3.

Smeltzer allowed one run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in his second major league start this season.

He walked one and did not record a strikeout.

Jhoan Duran worked 1 2/3 hitless innings to set up Emilio Pagán for his sixth save.

Carlos Santana and Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Royals.

