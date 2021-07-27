Soler stays hot, Royals' win streak runs to six straight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.
Mike Minor (8-8) gave the Royals their fifth quality start in the last six games. He allowed two runs on three hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out seven.
FINAL: #Royals 4, White Sox 3#HEYHEYHEYHEY#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/8C4HSpr47N— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 27, 2021
Minor's victory in Milwaukee on July 20 started the Royals' current winning streak. Scott Barlow worked the final two innings and picked up his sixth save.