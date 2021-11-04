Watch
Sporting drops second-straight match, falling 3-1 to Austin

Michael Thomas/AP
Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) celebrates his goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Sebastian Driussi scored on a wide-open header 30 seconds into the game and Austin went on to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Jared Stroud assisted on the first goal and scored the third as expansion Austin (9-20-4) kept Kansas City (17-9-7) from controlling its own destiny in the battle for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Seattle has a one-point lead heading into Sunday's season-ending games. Julio Cascante scored on a header in the 22nd minute to put Austin on top and Stroud scored his first MSL goal in the 60th minute.

Johnny Russell converted a header for Kanas City in the 65th minute, extending his points streak to 10 games.

