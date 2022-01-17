Sporting KC announces 2022 preseason schedule, roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced its schedule and roster for the 2022 preseason on Monday.
The team is in Phoenix, Arizona, starting Monday where they will train for the next five weeks for the upcoming season, according to a news release from Sporting KC.
The preseason schedule will feature six exhibitions, including a closed-door scrimmage against the U.S. Men's National Team on Jan. 21 in Phoenix.
Here is the schedule of preseason games for Sporting KC:
- Friday, Jan. 21 at 12 p.m. against the U.S. Men's National Team in Phoenix
- Saturday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. against the Colorado Rapids in Tucson, Arizona
- Thursday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. against the Portland Timbers in Phoenix
- Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. against El Paso Locomotive FC in Phoenix
- Saturday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. against Phoenix Rising FC in Phoenix
- Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. against Toronto FC in Austin, Texas
Details on live streaming the matches and fan attendance are being finalized by the host venues and participating teams.
The 2022 season will begin on Feb. 27 when Sporting KC takes on Atlanta United FC in Atlanta.
Sporting KC also announced their first full-team roster for the preseason, which include designated players Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido who are rehabbing off season knee surgeries.
The release listed the full-team roster as of Monday:
|#
|Player
|Position
|1
|John Pulskamp
|Goalkeeper
|2
|Ben Sweat
|Defender
|3
|Andreu Fontas
|Defender
|5
|Nicolas Isimat-Mirin
|Defender
|6
|Uri Rosell
|Midfielder
|7
|Johnny Russell
|Forward
|8
|Graham Zusi
|Defender
|9
|Alan Pulido
|Forward
|10
|Gadi Kinda
|Midfielder
|11
|Khiry Shelton
|Forward
|12
|Kortne Ford
|Defender
|13
|Michael Lenis (Sporting KC Academy Player)
|Defender
|15
|Roger Espinoza
|Midfielder
|17
|Jake Davis
|Midfielder
|18
|Logan Ndenbe
|Defender
|19
|Grayson Barber
|Forward
|20
|Daniel Salloi
|Forward
|21
|Felipe Hernandez
|Midfielder
|22
|Kendall McIntosh
|Goalkeeper
|23
|Tyler Freeman
|Forward
|24
|Kayden Pierre
|Defender
|25
|Ozzie Cisneros
|Midfielder
|26
|Ryan Reid (Sporting KC Academy Player)
|Forward
|27
|Coby Jones (Sporting KC Academy Player)
|Defender
|28
|Cam Duke
|Midfielder
|29
|Tim Melia
|Goalkeeper
|31
|Esai Easley (Unsigned MLS SuperDraft Selection)
|Defender
|32
|Jose Mauri
|Midfielder
|33
|Brett St. Martin (Unsigned MLS SuperDraft Selection)
|Defender
|48
|Kaveh Rad
|Defender
|50
|Aljaz Dzankic (Sporting KC II Player)
|Defender
|54
|Remi Walter
|Midfielder
|55
|Ethan Bandre (Unsigned Trialist)
|Goalkeeper
|80
|Spencer Glass (Unsigned Trialist)
|Defender
|84
|Jahon Rad (Sporting KC II Player)
|Midfielder