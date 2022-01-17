Watch
Sporting KC announces 2022 preseason schedule, roster

Posted at 2:37 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 15:37:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced its schedule and roster for the 2022 preseason on Monday.

The team is in Phoenix, Arizona, starting Monday where they will train for the next five weeks for the upcoming season, according to a news release from Sporting KC.

The preseason schedule will feature six exhibitions, including a closed-door scrimmage against the U.S. Men's National Team on Jan. 21 in Phoenix.

Here is the schedule of preseason games for Sporting KC:

  • Friday, Jan. 21 at 12 p.m. against the U.S. Men's National Team in Phoenix
  • Saturday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. against the Colorado Rapids in Tucson, Arizona
  • Thursday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. against the Portland Timbers in Phoenix
  • Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. against El Paso Locomotive FC in Phoenix
  • Saturday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. against Phoenix Rising FC in Phoenix
  • Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. against Toronto FC in Austin, Texas

Details on live streaming the matches and fan attendance are being finalized by the host venues and participating teams.

The 2022 season will begin on Feb. 27 when Sporting KC takes on Atlanta United FC in Atlanta.

Sporting KC also announced their first full-team roster for the preseason, which include designated players Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido who are rehabbing off season knee surgeries.

The release listed the full-team roster as of Monday:

#PlayerPosition
1John PulskampGoalkeeper
2Ben SweatDefender
3Andreu FontasDefender
5Nicolas Isimat-Mirin Defender
6Uri RosellMidfielder
7Johnny RussellForward
8Graham ZusiDefender
9Alan PulidoForward
10Gadi KindaMidfielder
11Khiry SheltonForward
12Kortne FordDefender 
13Michael Lenis (Sporting KC Academy Player) Defender
15Roger EspinozaMidfielder
17Jake DavisMidfielder
18Logan NdenbeDefender
19Grayson BarberForward
20Daniel SalloiForward
21Felipe HernandezMidfielder
22Kendall McIntoshGoalkeeper
23Tyler FreemanForward
24Kayden PierreDefender
25Ozzie CisnerosMidfielder
26Ryan Reid (Sporting KC Academy Player)Forward
27Coby Jones (Sporting KC Academy Player)Defender
28Cam DukeMidfielder
29Tim MeliaGoalkeeper
31Esai Easley (Unsigned MLS SuperDraft Selection)Defender
32Jose MauriMidfielder
33Brett St. Martin (Unsigned MLS SuperDraft Selection)Defender
48Kaveh RadDefender
50Aljaz Dzankic (Sporting KC II Player)Defender
54Remi WalterMidfielder
55Ethan Bandre (Unsigned Trialist)Goalkeeper
80Spencer Glass (Unsigned Trialist)Defender
84Jahon Rad (Sporting KC II Player)Midfielder
