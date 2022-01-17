Sporting KC announces 2022 preseason schedule, roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced its schedule and roster for the 2022 preseason on Monday.

The team is in Phoenix, Arizona, starting Monday where they will train for the next five weeks for the upcoming season, according to a news release from Sporting KC.

The preseason schedule will feature six exhibitions, including a closed-door scrimmage against the U.S. Men's National Team on Jan. 21 in Phoenix.

Here is the schedule of preseason games for Sporting KC:



Friday, Jan. 21 at 12 p.m. against the U.S. Men's National Team in Phoenix

Saturday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. against the Colorado Rapids in Tucson, Arizona

Thursday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. against the Portland Timbers in Phoenix

Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. against El Paso Locomotive FC in Phoenix

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. against Phoenix Rising FC in Phoenix

Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. against Toronto FC in Austin, Texas

Details on live streaming the matches and fan attendance are being finalized by the host venues and participating teams.

The 2022 season will begin on Feb. 27 when Sporting KC takes on Atlanta United FC in Atlanta.

Sporting KC also announced their first full-team roster for the preseason, which include designated players Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido who are rehabbing off season knee surgeries.

The release listed the full-team roster as of Monday:

