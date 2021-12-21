Sporting KC brings back midfielder Uri Rosell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced that the club has signed free agent midfielder Oriol “Uri” Rosell to a two-year MLS contract through 2023 with an option for 2024.

Rosell, 29, will return to Kansas City after helping the club to the 2013 MLS Cup title.

The Spanish midfielder played three seasons under manager Peter Vermes from 2012-2014 before transferring to Portuguese powerhouse Sporting Lisbon.

Rosell has spent the last four years in MLS with Orlando City SC, where he logged 73 appearances across all competitions.

"I am really happy to be back home," Rosell said. "I'm excited for this new opportunity. I'm here to win again."

Rosell began his first stint at Sporting KC in August 2012, making six MLS appearances.

The following year, Rosell reached new heights by cementing a regular starting spot in the defensive midfield for the 2013 MLS Cup champions.

He started 41 of 42 matches in all competitions, led MLS with 130 interceptions during the regular season and finished as the team’s leader in successful passes and tackles won.

Through his first seven MLS seasons, Rosell boasted a passing accuracy clip of 86.9% and a tackle success rate of 66.8%.

Sporting’s 2022 MLS season kicks off Feb. 27 at Atlanta United FC.