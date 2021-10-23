Watch
Sports

Actions

Sporting KC edges Seattle as Johnny Russell extended his goals streak to 7 games

items.[0].image.alt
Provided
Sporting Kansas City
Sporting KC logo.jpg
Posted at 6:43 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 19:43:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnny Russell scored in the 79th minute to extend his goals streak to seven games and help Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Saturday.

With Seattle's loss, the New England Revolution (21-4-6) clinched the Supporters' Shield for the best record in Major League Soccer.

Kansas City (16-7-7) moved within three points of first-place Seattle (17-7-7) in the Western Conference.

Russell has scored six goals in seven career games against Seattle, including one in each of the three games this season.

Remi Walter opened the scoring in the fourth minute for Sporting K.C., and Nicolas Benezet tied it in the 58th.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage