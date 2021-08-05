Sporting KC MF Gianluca Busio headed to Italy on club-record transfer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio has been transferred to Venezia FC in the Italy's top division.

He will take the next steps in his international career in Serie A, pending a physical and personal terms, Sporting KC announced Thursday.

Busio is in Italy and is expected to take his physical Friday morning, a source with knowledge of the deal told KSHB 41.

Busio, 19, spent five seasons in Kansas City. He joined the Sporting Kansas City Academy in 2016 and signed a Homegrown Player contract with the club at age 15 in August 2017.

He has recorded eight goals and nine assists in 70 appearances for Sporting across all competitions as one of the top teenagers in American soccer.

"He has consistently put the team first while demonstrating tremendous professionalism and an unwavering commitment to improving his game and helping the club win. Gianluca is a special talent with outstanding character, and we wish him nothing but the best at Venezia,” SKC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said in a statement.

The club announced that Busio's transfer was a club record, but did not provide terms.

A source with knowledge of the deal told KSHB 41 the base transfer is worth $6.5 million with $4 million "easily achievable bonuses" and a range of more ambitious incentives that could push the transfer fee even higher.

The transfer also includes a 20% sell-on clause, which entitles Sporting KC to 20% of any subsequent transfer fee should Venezia sell him to another team.

Busio was named to the U.S. Men's National Team for the first time this summer, featuring in all six CONCACAF Gold Cup matches and starting four as the U.S. claimed its seventh confederation tournament title.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has made it possible, especially all the people at Sporting KC who have helped me become the player and person I am today. Sporting will always have a special place in my heart and I'm grateful to have started my career at such an amazing club,” Busio said in a statement.

Busio was both in North Carolina, but his father is from Italy and his mother is African American.

Venezia FC, which is based in Venice, kicks off its 2021-22 Serie A campaign on Aug. 22.

KSHB 41's Tod Palmer contributed to this report.