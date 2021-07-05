Watch
Sporting KC moves to 1st in Western Conference with win over LA Galaxy

Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City players celebrate a goal by forward Daniel Salloi (20) during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Austin FC Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 11:30:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a Fourth of July win over the Los Angeles Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City now leads the MLS Western Conference.

Sporting faced the Galaxy in California for a holiday match.

According to the Associated Press, Johnny Russell scored in the 81st minute and Khiry Shelton added a stoppage-time goal to help secure the 2-0 win.

Russell had a hard left-footed shot saved, but it returned directly at him and he poked a high-arcing header into the left corner of the goal.

Shelton scored on a breakaway for Sporting in the fifth minute of stoppage time after the Galaxy had pushed its numbers forward in search of a tying goal. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was a late scratch for the Galaxy.

With the Sunday victory, Sporting KC now holds 8 wins, leading the conference.

