Sporting KC moves to 1st in Western Conference with win over LA Galaxy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a Fourth of July win over the Los Angeles Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City now leads the MLS Western Conference.

Sporting faced the Galaxy in California for a holiday match.

According to the Associated Press, Johnny Russell scored in the 81st minute and Khiry Shelton added a stoppage-time goal to help secure the 2-0 win.

Russell had a hard left-footed shot saved, but it returned directly at him and he poked a high-arcing header into the left corner of the goal.

Shelton scored on a breakaway for Sporting in the fifth minute of stoppage time after the Galaxy had pushed its numbers forward in search of a tying goal. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was a late scratch for the Galaxy.