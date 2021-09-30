Sporting KC signs captain Johnny Russell to new contract through 2023, option for 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced Thursday that the club has re-signed captain and forward Johnny Russell to a new contract through 2023 with an option for 2024.

Russell has been with Sporting KC since 2018, recording 35 goals and 37 assists with starts in 100 of 120 appearances across all competitions.

Russell helped Sporting KC finish atop the Western Conference standings in 2018 and 2020, with the club now in contention to secure first place for the third time in four seasons.

One of two MLS players with 30 goals and 30 assists in the regular season since 2018, Russell occupies seventh place on the club's all-time charts for goals, 33, and assists, 30, in the regular season. He has become the fifth player in Kansas City history to notch 30 of each in the MLS alongside Preki, Chris Klein, Davy Arnaud and Benny Feilhaber.

Russell has caught fire in recent weeks for a Sporting KC side that currently occupies second place in the West, two points behind Seattle Sounders FC.

The 31-year-old Scottish winger has scored in four consecutive regular season appearances, the fifth player to do so in Kansas City history and the longest active scoring streak in the MLS. Now in his first season as the club's captain, he is one of only five MLS players with eight goals and seven assists this year.

Russell and Sporting KC will continue their race for first place on Sunday when rivals Houston Dynamo FC visit Children's Mercy Park.