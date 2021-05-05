Sporting KC signs homegrown player Kayden Pierre

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newly signed Sporting Kansas City outside back Kayden Pierre was officially introduced on Wednesday.

Pierre, 18, a homegrown player, signed a four-year MLS contract through 2024 with an option for 2025

He is the 18th homegrown player to come out of the Sporting Kansas City Academy. There are 12 academy products on the current SKC roster.

“He’s obviously performed at a level at such a young age in which we feel that he has potential to eventually be a player at the senior level,” Sporting Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said Wednesday.

Vermes went on to say that Pierre’s maturity on the field is excellent and has great instincts for the game.

“It shows if you put in the time and effort, you can get there,” Pierre said when asked about the academy system.

Pierre had a strong 2021 preseason campaign with the Sporting KC first team this spring in Arizona.

He most recently started for Sporting Kansas City II in their 2021 season opener on Saturday,