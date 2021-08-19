Sporting KC strikes late to salvage 1-1 tie with Portland

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Daniel Salloi scored in second-half stoppage time for his 12th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City tied the Portland Timbers 1-1.

Kansas City has earned just two points in its three home matches since the start of July.

Portland is 1-6-2 on the road this season.

Salloi was left alone on the left side and took five touches to get to the corner of the 18-yard box for a slotted shot inside the near post.

Salloi trails Seattle forward Raul Ruidiaz by two in the race for the Golden Boot.

Portland scored in the 17th minutes when Felipe Mora headed down Marvin Loria's cross past goalkeeper Tim Melia.