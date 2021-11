KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC is set to host the Western Conference semifinal match on Sunday.

The team earned the third seed in the playoff bracket and defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday in the first round.

Because Real Salt Lake won their match against Seattle Sounders FC Tuesday night, Sporting KC will get to host the semifinal.

The game is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Tickets are already available online. The lowest ticket price is listed at $47 as of Wednesday morning.