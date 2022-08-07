Watch Now
SportsSporting KC

Actions

Agada sparks Sporting KC to 4-2 victory over Galaxy

Sporting KC logo.jpg
Provided
Sporting Kansas City
Sporting KC logo.jpg
Posted at 11:18 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 00:18:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — William Agada scored his first two goals of the season and Sporting Kansas City rolled to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

Erik Thommy gave Sporting KC (6-14-5) an early lead with a goal in the 10th minute and Agada added goals in the 40th and the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 3-0 at halftime. Thommy's goal was his first.

Javier “Chicarita” Hernández pulled the Galaxy (9-11-3) within 3-2 with a goal in the 83rd minute and another on a penalty kick two minutes into stoppage time. Chicarita is tied for the team lead with nine scores.

Dániel Sallói added an insurance goal — his fifth — for Sporting KC in the fifth minute.

John Pulskamp had one save for Sporting KC. Jonathan Bond saved four for the Galaxy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo