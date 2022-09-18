Watch Now
Agada's 2 goals help Sporting KC beat Minnesota United 4-1

Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City forwards William Agada (23) celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:11 PM, Sep 17, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Kan.  — William Agada scored two goals to help lead Sporting Kansas City to a 4-1 win over Minnesota United.

Agada scored his first goal for Sporting KC (10-15-7) in the 45th minute, assisted by Ben Sweat. He added a goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Daniel Salloi.

Sporting KC also got one goal from Erik Thommy. Mender Garcia Torres scored for United (13-13-6).

Sporting KC outshot United 14-7, with eight shots on goal to two for United.

John Pulskamp saved one of the two shots he faced for Sporting KC. Dayne St. Clair saved five of the nine shots he faced for United.

Sporting KC plays at home on Sunday against the Seattle Sounders, while United will visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

