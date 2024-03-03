Bedoya scores late for Union to forge 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan — Alejandro Bedoya scored deep into second-half stoppage time to help the Philadelphia Union salvage a 1-1 tie against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Bedoya's left-footed shot off a deflection found the top left corner of the net in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage, beating goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Rémi Walter scored in the 19th minute for Sporting Kansas City (0-0-2). Walter fired a left-footed shot from just outside the 18-yard box to the left corner that beat goalkeeper Oliver Semmle. Jake Davis had the assist.

Semmle had six saves for the Union (0-0-2), who opened their regular season with a 2-2 draw against the Chicago Fire.

Melia played in his 250th game for Sporting Kansas City. The 37-year-old is the club’s all-time goalkeeping leader in appearances, wins and shutouts across all competitions.

Erik Thommy, Sporting Kansas City's offensive player of the year last season, played in his 52nd consecutive match for Sporting that dates to his July 2022 debut. Thommy scored the goal against the Houston Dynamo in a 1-1 tie in the season opener.

Sporting Kansas City will play at LAFC on Saturday. The Union host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.