Bruin sparks Sounders to 3-0 victory over Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia reacts after the team's defeat in an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 19:43:51-04

SEATTLE — Will Bruin staked Seattle to an early lead, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan added second-half goals and the Sounders breezed to a 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Bruin took a pass from Roldan and scored on a header in the 8th minute to give the Sounders (8-6-2) a 1-0 lead.

Jordan Morris headed in a pass from Nouhou Tolo in the 71st minute to stretch the Sounders' lead to 2-0. Roldan capped the scoring in the 76th minute with an assist from Morris.

Seattle outshot Sporting KC 15-9 with an 8-1 edge in shots on goal.

Stefan Frei needed just one save to post a clean sheet for the Sounders. Tim Melia had five saves for Sporting KC (4-11-4).

