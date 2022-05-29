Watch
Cavallini scores in Whitecaps' 1-0 win over Sporting KC

Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell chases the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:58 PM, May 28, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Cody Cropper delivered a one-save shutout while Lucas Cavallini scored a pivotal goal in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Cavallini’s game-winner came on a penalty kick in the 24th minute to secure the win for the Whitecaps (4-7-2).

Sporting KC (3-8-4) outshot the Whitecaps 10-6, with one shot on goal to two for the Whitecaps.

Cropper saved the one shot he faced for the Whitecaps. Tim Melia saved one of the two shots he faced for Sporting KC.

