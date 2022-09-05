Watch Now
Chicharito lifts Galaxy into 2-2 draw with Sporting KC

Posted at 10:31 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 23:31:56-04

CARSON, Calif. — Chicharito scored the equalizer for the LA Galaxy in a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Chicharito, who scored both LA goals, scored the equalizer in the 88th minute on a penalty kick.

Johnny Russell and Felipe Hernandez scored for Sporting KC (8-15-6).

Sporting KC outshot the Galaxy (11-11-6) 15-9. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond saved three of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy. John Pulskamp had two saves for Sporting KC.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Galaxy visiting Nashville and Sporting KC visiting the Houston Dynamo.

