Christian Benteke, Hosei Kijima lead DC United to 2-1 victory over Sporting KC

WASHINGTON — Christian Benteke and Hosei Kijima scored in the second half to rally D.C. United to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night, ending the club's nine-match losing streak at home across all competitions dating to last season.

Neither team scored until Erik Thommy used assists from Jake Davis and rookie Shapi Suleymanov in the 53rd minute to give Sporting KC the lead. It was the first goal of the season for Thommy and his 16th in 71 starts and 79 appearances — all with Sporting KC. The assist was the first of the season for Davis and his eighth in his 52nd start and 59th appearances with the club. Suleymanov's helper was his first.

DC United pulled even seven minutes later on a penalty-kick goal by Benteke — the reigning Golden Boot winner. The PK was awarded after João Peglow drew a foul on Suleymanov. Benteke, who led the league with 23 goals last season, has three this season.

DC United pulled in front when Kijima took a pass from Peglow in the 68th minute and scored his second career goal. Kijima had a goal and two assists last season as a rookie with St. Louis City. Peglow was making his league debut.

Kim Joon Hong, a 21-year-old rookie, finished without a save in goal for DC United (1-0-2) — just 2-6-6 in its last 14 home matches.

John Pulskamp saved two shots in the 31st start of his career dating to 2021 — all with Sporting KC (0-3-0). Sporting KC hasn't won in Washington since 2012.

The two MLS charter members entered the match tied 22-22-13 over the 30-year history of the series. DC United improves to 3-0-4 in its last seven home matches against Sporting KC.

DC United will host CF Montreal on Saturday. Sporting KC will host Minnesota United on Saturday.