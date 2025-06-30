Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
COOL VIDEO | KC-135 Stratotanker flyover Saturday at Children's Mercy Park

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing based at Forbes Field in Topeka performed a flyover at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KC-135 Stratotanker flew over Kansas City skies Saturday night as part of a flyover before the Sporting KC match at Children’s Mercy Park.

The crew, known as the Kansas Coyotes, is part of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing based at Forbes Field in Topeka.

Saturday's match was set for 7:30 p.m., but the flight flew over parts of the Kansas City area for several minutes before lining up for the flyover, giving skywatchers a fun treat.

Sporting KC battled back for a 1-1 draw against rival Real Salt Lake.

