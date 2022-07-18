Watch Now
SportsSporting KC

Actions

Cordova, Real Salt Lake beat Sporting KC 3-0

Pablo Mastroeni, Peter Vermes
Nick Tre. Smith/AP
Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni, left, greets Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes ahead of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
Pablo Mastroeni, Peter Vermes
Posted at 11:32 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 00:32:26-04

SANDY, Utah — Sergio Cordova scored and Zac MacMath stopped one shot to lead Real Salt Lake to a 3-0 victory Sunday over Sporting Kansas City.

Cordova put RSL (9-6-6) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 50th minute. Andrew Brody had an assist on the goal.

Pablo Ruiz and Jefferson Savarino both scored once for RSL.

RSL outshot Sporting KC (5-12-5) 18-5, with 10 shots on goal to one for Sporting KC.

John Pulskamp saved seven of the 10 shots he faced for Sporting KC.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. RSL hosts Dallas and Sporting KC hosts Los Angeles FC.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo