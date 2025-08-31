Dejan Joveljic scores twice and Sporting KC beats Rapids 4-2 to end six-match winless streak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dejan Joveljic scored a goal in each half and Sporting Kansas City ended a six-match winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Joveljic used passes from Khiry Shelton and defender Tim Leibold to score four minutes into the match and give Sporting KC (7-15-6) the lead. Shelton's assist was his first of the season and Leibold notched his third.

Colorado (10-13-6) answered with goals from Rafael Navarro in the 22nd minute and defender Keegan Rosenberry in the 31st to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. Navarro scored for the 12th time with assists from Cole Bassett — his fourth — and defender Rafael Santos — his second in his second appearance with the Rapids since coming over from Orlando City where he didn't have a goal contribution in 17 appearances. Rosenberry scored unassisted for his second netter this season.

Dániel Sallói scored his seventh goal of the season, unassisted for the equalizer in the 73rd minute. Mason Toye subbed into the match in the 61st minute and scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th. Joveljic capped the scoring in the 81st minute with his team-high 16th goal.

Rookie Santiago Muñóz collected his second assist on Toye's third goal.

Jacob Bartlett, a 19-year-old rookie defender, notched his first assist on Joveljic's goal after subbing in with Toye.

John Pulskamp saved five shots to help Sporting KC end an 0-5-1 run.

Zack Steffen turned away six shots for the Rapids, who were swept in the series after a 2-1 loss at home in July.

Sporting KC's 32 victories over the Rapids are its most against any club.

Sporting KC will host Austin FC on Sept. 7. The Rapids are idle until Sept. 13 when they travel to play Real Salt Lake.

