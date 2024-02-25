Dynamo, Sporting KC play to 1-1 draw in seaosn opener

HOUSTON — Houston's Gabriel Segal scored eight minutes after Sporting Kansas City's Erik Thommy found the net in the second half and the Dynamo rallied to forge a 1-1 draw in a season opener on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first half, Sporting KC grabbed the lead on Thommy's netter in the 61st minute. Segal answered in the 69th as both teams earned a point.

Steve Clark tallied one save for the Dynamo. Tim Melia saved four shots for Sporting KC.

Sporting KC injuries sidelined defender Logan Ndenbe, midfielders Ozzie Cisneros and Danny Flores, and forward Khiry Shelton.

Houston played without midfielder Hector Herrera and forwards Sebastian Ferreira and Nelson Quinones due to injuries/

Sporting KC will host the Philadelphia Union in a home opener on March 2. Houston will host the New York Red Bulls on March 2.