KMCI announces new broadcast partnership with Sporting KC for the 2026 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Spot, Kansas City 38 (KMCI) and Sporting KC are proud to announce a new broadcast partnership for the 2026 season. As the local broadcast partner for Sporting, the MLS soccer franchise in Kansas City, The Spot, Kansas City 38 will rebroadcast every regular season match free over the air and on local cable and satellite providers in the Kansas City area.

“KMCI and Sporting have been great partners throughout the years and have a rich history,” said Kathleen Choal, regional vice president for The E.W. Scripps Company and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. “We are excited for the Sporting fan base to have the opportunity to watch every match free and over the air days after the match was played.”

Under this new broadcast agreement for the 2026 season, all Sporting matches will replay on KMCI the week following when the match was played. The first replay begins this Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. as Sporting takes on the LA Galaxy. The complete broadcast schedule is featured below. KMCI and Sporting are looking to offer additional content opportunities for fans as the season progresses.

“We’re proud to team up with KMCI to re-air Sporting KC matches throughout the 2026 season on The Spot, Kansas City 38,” said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid. “Providing full replays after every match extends the reach and accessibility of broadcasts for fans in our region. We’re excited for this partnership to deliver an additional opportunity to televise Sporting Kansas City games in our local market during such an exciting year for the sport and for Major League Soccer."

Sporting broadcast schedule on KMCI / The Spot, Kansas City 38

(MATCH DATE: REPLAY DATE: OPPONENT: TIME)



Saturday, March 14, 2026; Wednesday, March 18, LA Galaxy 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21, 2026; Thursday, March 26, Colorado Rapids 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, 2026; Wednesday, April 8, Real Salt Lake 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 11; Wednesday, April 15, San Jose Earthquakes 7 p.m.

Friday, April 17; Wednesday, April 22, Vancouver Whitecaps 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 25; Wednesday, April 29, Chicago Fire 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2; Wednesday, May 6, Seattle Sounders FC 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 9; Wednesday, May 13, Portland Timbers 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13; Monday, May 18, LA Galaxy 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 16; Thursday, May 21, Austin FC 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23; Wednesday, May 27, New York Red Bulls 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 16; Tuesday, July 21, St. Louis CITY SC 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22; Monday, July 27, Minnesota United FC 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 25; Thursday, July 30 LAFC 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1; Wednesday, Aug. 5, Houston Dynamo FC 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15; Wednesday, Aug. 19, Colorado Rapids 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19; Monday, Aug. 24, St. Louis CITY SC 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23; Wednesday, Aug. 26, Atlanta United FC 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29; Wednesday, Sept. 2, Vancouver Whitecaps 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5; Wednesday, Sept. 9, FC Dallas 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9; Monday, Sept. 14, Seattle Sounders FC 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12; Wednesday, Sept. 16, LAFC 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19; Wednesday, Sept. 23, Philadelphia Union 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26; Wednesday, Sept. 30, Houston Dynamo FC 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10; Wednesday, Oct. 14, Portland Timbers 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14; Monday, Oct. 19, Nashville SC 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17; Wednesday, Oct. 21, Real Salt Lake 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24; Wednesday, Oct. 28, Austin FC 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28; Monday, Nov. 2, Minnesota United FC 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31; Wednesday, No. 4, FC Dallas 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7; Wednesday, Nov.11, San Diego FC 7 p.m.

KMCI / The Spot, Kansas City 38 can be viewed on the following broadcast providers

Spectrum: Channel 8 Digital channel 1230

Comcast (Independence, MO): Channel 5 Digital channel 807

Comcast (Olathe, KS): Channel 2 Digital channel 807

Everfast Fiber: Channel 2 Digital channel 632

Dish Network: Channel 38 Digital channel 38

DirecTV: Channel 38 Digital channel 38

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 38 Digital channel 1038

Midco: Channel 15 Digital channel 615

Optimum (St. Joseph, MO): Channel 17 Digital channel N/A

Over the air: Channel 38.1 Digital channel 38.1

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