Watch Now
SportsSporting KC

Actions

Late Sporting KC surge leads to 2-2 tie in St. Louis

Dejan Joveljić
Stephen Spillman/AP
Sporting Kansas City forward Dejan Joveljić (9) competes against Austin FC during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Dejan Joveljić
Posted

ST. LOUIS — Tim Leibold and Dejan Joveljic scored six minutes apart deep into the second half, lifting Sporting Kansas City into a 2-2 draw with St. Louis on Wednesday night.

In the 71st minute, Leibold scored with a left=footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left central zone. Dániel Sallói layed down a short header to pass for the assist.

In the 77th minute, Dejan Joveljic scored with a header from the center of the box to the central bottom zone. The goal came after a deep free kick pass from Shapi Suleymanov.

St. Louis scored first when Célio Pompeu connected with a right-footed shot from the left half-space outside the box to the middle right zone in the 15th minute.

In the 44th minute, Cedric Teuchert made it 2-0 with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

John Pulskamp made five saves for Sporting Kansas City (4-8-1, 13 points). Roman Bürki stopped three for St. Louis (2-7-4, 10 points).

St Louis is on a nine-match winless streak.

Both teams are on the road Saturday, with St. Louis facing Minnesota and Kansas City heading to San Diego.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo