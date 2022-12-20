MLS 2023 schedule release: Sporting KC begins season at Portland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming off an injury-plagued and disappointing 2022 season, Sporting Kansas City hopes for better health and a playoff berth next year.

It became easier to turn that page Tuesday when Major League Soccer released the 2023 schedules for all 29 clubs.

Sporting KC will begin the 2023 season Feb. 25 in Portland and remains on the road March 4 at Colorado.

Manager Peter Vermes' club opens its home slate March 11 at Children's Mercy Park will be on March 11 against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Reigning MLS champions Los Angeles FC visits Kansas City on June 17. The teams also meet May 17 in Los Angeles.

Sporting KC will see Clark Hunt-owned FC Dallas twice — March 18 in Dallas, the third road match in the season's first four fixtures, and May 31 at Children's Mercy Park.

Sporting KC will see new expansion team St. Louis City SC twice next in what is expected to be some highly anticipated clashes.

SKC visits the new Citypark on May 20, while STL City SC debuts Sept. 2 at Children's Mercy Park.

The MLS announced in June that it had reached a 10-year agreement to move its games to Apple TV . A handful of games will remain on Fox's networks, including three Sporting KC games next season — May 7 at Seattle (Fox), May 20 at St. Louis City SC (FS1) and May 28 versus Portland (Fox).

Sporting KC will wrap up its regular season Oct. 21 at home against Minnesota.