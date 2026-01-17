Report: Sporting KC to be sold for about $700 million to one of team's limited partners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report released by Forbes on Friday night stated Sporting Kansas City will be sold for about $700 million to one of the club's existing limited partners.

The Illig family, which has owned the club for nearly 20 years, agreed to the deal, according to the report.

The Illigs will sell 71% of the team, according to Forbes.

Sporting KC provided a statement to KSHB 41 after news of the sale broke.

The shareholders of OnGoal, LLC, the parent company of Sporting Kansas City, are the same today as they have been since 2022. As is standard practice across professional sports, the club does not comment on specific shareholder matters or ownership participation levels.





We can confirm that there have been no changes in the management of the club, and no changes in the club’s ownership participation in MLS governance or league activities. The Illig family continues to lead the club’s shareholder group, manage the club day to day, and represent Sporting Kansas City on the MLS Board of Governors.







The Club’s goals, priorities and long-term objectives remain the same. Sporting KC

Cliff Illig is a native of Kansas City and co-founder of Cerner, which became a leader in healthcare information technology.

He was named, along with Kathy Nelson, CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation and Visit KC, as 2025 Kansas Citians of the Year by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

Sporting KC is one of the Kansas City area's top sports attractions, won league championships in 2000 and 2013. The club recently announced Raphael Wicky as its new head coach.

Sporting KC opens the MLS regular season on Saturday, Feb. 21.

